Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.46

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 67.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00070389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,942.37 or 1.00575095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.07 or 0.07108057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

