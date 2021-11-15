Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $12.12 or 0.00018742 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $57.05 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00150494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00497470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00075688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

