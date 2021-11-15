Unifty Price Tops $59.94 on Major Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $71.73 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $59.94 or 0.00096857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00068789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,077.27 or 1.00307983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,343.05 or 0.07017754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

