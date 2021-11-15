Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.