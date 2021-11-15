Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches Market Cap of $34.15 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $34.15 million and $113,536.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $113,078.64 or 1.82974233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00221465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

