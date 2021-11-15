United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.