United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $382.96 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

