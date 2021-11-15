UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $458.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.91.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

