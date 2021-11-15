UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $457.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $430.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.91.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

