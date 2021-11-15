Unitrade 24 Hour Volume Hits $652,097.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Unitrade has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $652,097.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00221872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

