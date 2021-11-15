uPlexa Reaches Market Cap of $636,740.31 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $636,740.31 and approximately $1,870.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

