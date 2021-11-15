Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Upwork worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $47.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -190.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

