Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $35.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

