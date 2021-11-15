Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.64 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

