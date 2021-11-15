Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.84

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $758.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

