USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,378 shares of company stock worth $335,721. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:USNA opened at $100.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

