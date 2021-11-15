USDK (USDK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204.26 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $204.26 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

