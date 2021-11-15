Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Up 598.2% in October

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 598.2% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VALN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,856. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

