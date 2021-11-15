Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VIP stock traded up GBX 2.91 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 242.41 ($3.17). 46,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.93. The company has a quick ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The company has a market cap of £100.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

