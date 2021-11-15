Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VIP stock traded up GBX 2.91 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 242.41 ($3.17). 46,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.93. The company has a quick ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The company has a market cap of £100.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile
