Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:VIP traded up GBX 2.91 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 242.41 ($3.17). 46,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.93. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The stock has a market cap of £100.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
