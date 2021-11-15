Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:VIP traded up GBX 2.91 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 242.41 ($3.17). 46,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.93. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The stock has a market cap of £100.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

