Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.44

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 22053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Valvoline by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after buying an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

