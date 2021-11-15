Van B. Honeycutt Sells 24,604 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BGFV stock traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 262,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,006. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $782.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 672,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

