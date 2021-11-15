Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

