Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.05

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.05 and last traded at $190.92, with a volume of 90743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

