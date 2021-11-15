Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $36,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,299,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.53 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

