Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 16,198 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.76% of Northrim BanCorp worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $46.45 on Monday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,671 shares of company stock worth $71,042 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

