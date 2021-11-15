Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 281,761 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Diversey worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

