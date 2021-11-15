Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 43,533 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.12% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 34,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BVH opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

