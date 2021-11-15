Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 47,900 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 974,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.01% of Alta Equipment Group worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALTG opened at $16.99 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $549.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

