Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 64,860 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.15% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 61.6% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

