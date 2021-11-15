Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,560,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Lightning eMotors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

