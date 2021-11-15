Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 838,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.35% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.73. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

