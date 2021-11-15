Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.22% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

