Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.34% of Sunworks worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $158.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

