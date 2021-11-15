Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 148,166 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.53% of OneSpaWorld worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after buying an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,091 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 852,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 336.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 843,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

