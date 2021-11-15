Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 153,055 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $27.19 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

TARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $162,274.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

