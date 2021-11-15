Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 239,650 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Gritstone bio worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $11.28 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.