Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 239,650 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.88% of Gritstone bio worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $557.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.05.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.