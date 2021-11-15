Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 43,533 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.12% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 533.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,242 shares of company stock worth $1,044,906 over the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

