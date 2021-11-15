Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 838,283 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 838,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.35% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

ATER opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $232.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

