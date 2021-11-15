Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQZ opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. On average, analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

