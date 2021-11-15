Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.29% of LiveXLive Media worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.