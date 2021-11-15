Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Coastal Financial worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

CCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.