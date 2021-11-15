Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Earthstone Energy worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 161.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $883.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.74.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

