Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.23% of Provident Bancorp worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVBC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

