Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Diversey worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,289,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,911,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 596.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after buying an additional 1,432,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after buying an additional 2,499,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

