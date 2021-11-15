Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of PCSB Financial worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $294.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

