Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.65% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $322,906.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $137.00 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

