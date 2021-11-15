Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $12.89 Million in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,354,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Custom Truck One Source as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $54,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $8,340,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 42.44% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.