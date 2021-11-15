Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 148,166 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of OneSpaWorld worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth about $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $12.48 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.48.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

